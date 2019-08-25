ICSI Company Secretaries (CS) Executive Exam Result: ICSI CS or Company Secretary Executive Exam results will be declared shortly on the official website. Candidates can check the result by following the steps given below.

ICSI Company Secretaries (CS) Executive Exam Result: The ICSI CS or Company Secretary Executive Exam results will be released on the official website of the examination conducting authority shortly. According to the reports, the CS professional exam result has already been declared on the official website today, August 25, 2019, and those who have appeared in the same can now check their respective results by following the instructions given below for their convenience. Candidates must note that the results can be accessed by logging into icsi.edu.

How to check the ICSI Company Secretaries (CS) Executive Exam Result?

Candidates need to log into the official website – icsi.edu

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ICSI Company Secretaries (CS) Executive Exam Result”

On clicking on the link, candidates will be taken to the result page

Here, enter the roll number and click on submit

The result will be displayed on the computer screen

Download and take a print out of the same for reference

Moreover, the CS Professional examination results have been declared for those who have filled the application for the examination this year. This year, a total of 387 candidates have secured the top 25 positions in the ICSI CS Foundation Programme exam. The examination was conducted by the authority in the month of June this year. Also, candidates must note that the mark sheets of the CS Professional exam will be sent to candidates via post. The results will be available only on the official website of the authority.

