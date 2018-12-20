ICSI CS Foundation 2018 Admit card, exam date: The admit card is available on their official website www.icsi.edu. The students are advised to download their admit cards as the admit cards are only available online and will not be posted to the candidate's address. The exam is scheduled to take place over 2 days on December 29 and December 30, 2018, at various centres all across the country.

ICSI CS Foundation 2018 Admit card, exam date: The admit card for the ICSI Company Secretary (CS) Foundation Examination 2018 has been released by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). The admit card is available on their official website www.icsi.edu. The students are advised to download their admit cards as the admit cards are only available online and will not be posted to the candidate’s address. The exam is scheduled to take place over 2 days on December 29 and December 30, 2018, at various centres all across the country. The exam will be a computer-based exam available in both English and Hindi.

The candidates should make sure that all the details printed on the admit card are accurate and any discrepancy must be reported. The details mentioned on the admit card must include the correct name of the candidate, Photograph and Signature, Stage of Examination applied for, Registration Number, Examination Centre details (Name, Address, Code), Date and Time of Examination, Medium. Along with the admit card the candidates must carry a valid identity proof.

The ICSI is the only recognised body to train and regulate candidates for the profession of Company Secretaries in India.

To download the admit card candidates can follow the following steps:

– Visit ICSI Official website https://www.icsi.edu/home/

– Go under the “Student” section and select Student Announcements.

– Select download admit card for CS Exam December 2018

– Enter your registration number and click on Get Admit card

– Your admit card will appear. Download it and carry a physical copy on the day of the exam. Check for any mistakes in the details mentioned and report any mistakes to the authorities.

