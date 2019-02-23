ICSI CS Foundation 2019: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India, has announced the time-table for the foundation, executive and professional examination. The examination is all set to be held in the month of June. It will start from June 8 and will end on June 9, 2019. It will start from June 1 and end on June 10, 2019.

ICSI CS Foundation 2019: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India, has released the time table for the foundation, executive and professional examination. The examination is all set to be conducted in the month of June. It will begin from June 8 and will end on June 9, 2019. The CS executive examinations will begin from June 1 and will end on June 10, 2019.

ICSI CS Foundation June exams 2019: Syllabus

The syllabus comprises of eight papers at the executive level. While the nine papers at professional, including one paper to be opted by the students out of eight elective papers.

The option includes:

-Banking- Law & Practice

— Insurance- Law & Practice

— Intellectual Property Rights- Laws and Practices

— Forensic Audit

— Direct Tax Law & Practice

— Labour Laws & Practice

— Valuations & Business Modelling

— Insolvency- Law and Practice.

The subject titled, ‘Multidisciplinary Case Studies’ has a significant academic value. It will help in developing the comprehension and analytical skills. This will further enhance the students’ solving capability of various critical issues during their professional career.

Syllabus highlights

1) Metamorphosis from theoretical to practical approach

2) Areas allied to core areas and hybrid– combination of core and allied areas

3) Jurisprudence, Interpretation and general laws; setting up of business entities and closure; financial and strategic management etc

4) Elective subjects on banking, insurance, valuation, business modelling, insolvency, labour laws and forensic audit

Division of subjects

Core subjects: Company Law, Securities Laws, Insolvency Law, FEMA and GST.

Ancillary subjects: Ancillary- accounts, finance, taxation, economic, business and commercial laws and business and financial management.

Hybrid subjects: Setting up of business, governance, risk and compliance management, drafting, pleadings and appearances, secretarial audit and due diligence, restructuring and insolvency resolution, corporate funding, corporate disputes etc.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More