ICSI CS Foundation June exams 2019: The authority has released the schedule for the examinations on the official website - icsi.edu. Candidates can now download the schedule and check the dates of the examination.

ICSI CS Foundation June exams 2019: The Institutes of Company Secretaries in India (ICSI) has released the schedule or timetable of the upcoming executive and professional exam to be conducted by the Foundation during the month of June this year on its official website – icsi.edu. All those who are going to appear in the foundation examinations are advised to download the schedule of the examination bu logging into the website. Candidates can also follow the instructions given below to download the timetable.

According to the date sheet of the examination, the examinations are going to commence on June 8 and will go on till June 9, 2019, while CS Executive examinations will start from June 1 and go on till June 10, 2019.

How to download the ICSI CS Foundation June exams 2019 timetable?

Log into the official website of ICSI CS Foundation – icsi.edu

Search for the link that reads, “ ICSI CS Foundation June exams 2019 timetable download ” on the homepage and click on it

” on the homepage and click on it Candidates will be taken to a pdf on clicking on the link

Download the same and take a print out for future reference

Direct link to go to the official website and download the schedule: https://www.icsi.edu/home/

