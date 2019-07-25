ICSI CS Foundation Result 2019 declared @icsi.edu: The result of ICSI CS Foundation program examination held on June 8 and June 9 has been declared today at 11:00 AM by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

Thousands of CA aspirants those who had appeared in the examination can check the official website of the department, icsi.edu.

387 candidates share the top 25 positions in the ICSI CS Foundation Programme exam and approx 64.53% of candidates passed the Foundation Programme examination. All India first rank in the Foundation Programme examination was scored jointly by Sanghavi Khushi Devendra Kumar and Yogita Daswani. Wherein, Sanskruti Yogeshrao Safar scored the second position and Shivani Kumari, Anushka Jitendra Bhoi and Laveena Marcel Mascarenhas ranked third respectively.

The ICSI CS Foundation program examination held on June 8 and June 9 across the nation including one overseas center at Dubai and the result for the same is declared by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India or ICSI.

ICSI CS Foundation Result 2019: Cut off list

In order to qualify the Foundation Programme, the candidates must obtain at least 40 percent marks in each subject and 50 percent marks in aggregate all subjects

ICSI CS Foundation Result 2019: List of websites,

Candidates can log in these websites and can check their result for the same

As per the official statement released by the ICSI, no physical copy of ICSI foundation result-cum-marks statement will be issued to the candidates. The formal mark sheet will be out and it would be uploaded on the website after the declaration of the CS Foundation Result 2019.

