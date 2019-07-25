ICSI CS Foundation Result 2019: Institute of Company Secretaries of India had released the CS foundation results in 2019. Thousands of candidates appeared in the exam, and as per the list, 64.53% of candidates passed the Foundation Programme examination.

ICSI CS Foundation Result 2019: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has declared the CS Foundation Result 2019 today, July 25, 2019, on its official website, icsi.edu. Thousands of CA aspirants those who had appeared in the examination can check the official website of the department.

The result of ICSI CS Foundation program examination held on June 8 and June 9 in 125 centers across the nation including one overseas center at Dubai and the result for the same is declared by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India or ICSI.

Steps to check ICSI CS Foundation Result 2019

Step 1: Login the official ICSI website, icsi.edu.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for result

Step 3: Enter the login credentials i.e. the roll number and 17 digit registration number

Step 4: Download the CS Foundation Result 2019 and take a print out for reference

ICSI CS Foundation Result 2019: Toppers List

64.53% of candidates passed the Foundation Programme examination. Out of which Sanghavi Khushi Devendra Kumar from Ahmedabad Centre and Yogita Daswani from Indore Centre jointly secured all India first rank in the Foundation Programme examination.

Sanskruti Yogeshrao Safar scored the second rank and Shivani Kumari, Anushka Jitendra Bhoi and Laveena Marcel Mascarenhas ranked third respectively.

As per the official statement released by the ICSI, no physical copy of ICSI foundation result-cum-marks statement will be issued to the candidates. The formal mark sheet will be out and it would be uploaded on the website after the declaration of the CS Foundation Result 2019.

The CS December exam will begin on December 20 and the registration for the same will start on August 26 and 27.

