The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has finally declared the CS Foundation result 2017. The computer-based CS Foundation exam was held on December 29 and 30 last year. The appeared candidates can check the result on the official website of the ICSI at icsi.examresults.net. Know step by step to check the results of CS Foundation Programme December 2017.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has finally declared the ICSI CS Foundation result 2017. The CS Foundation exam is a computer-based examination which was conducted by the ICSI on December 29 and 30, 2017. The candidates who had appeared in the CS Foundation exam can now check their result along with your marks for each on the official website of the ICSI at icsi.examresults.net. The applicants who had appeared in the previous sessions can also check the result on the ICSI official website.

Going only digital this year, ICSI has announced that the only way to get the mark sheet is online. ICSI notification has also said that no physical copy of the result-cum-mark statement shall be issued to the appeared students. Comparatively, the ICSI December 2016 result was declared in January. According to the ICSI, Garima Vaish and Qasim Saif have topped the ICSI CS Foundation programme. Urvashi Gupta, Khushi Khurana, and Muskan Jain have secured the second rank in the CS exam. Mansi Karandikar has bagged the third position.

ALSO READ: UPSC IFS 2017 exam result declared: Check out the details at upsc.gov.in

According to the current result conditions of ICSI, a candidate will be considered pass in the Foundation Programme exam if she/he has scored at least 40% marks in all subjects of the Foundation Programme and has 50% marks in the average of all subjects together.

Know step by step to check the results of CS Foundation Programme December 2017:

Visit the official website of The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI)

Click on the “Foundation Programme Exam Result December- 2017 Session” link given on the homepage of the ICSI

Go to “Click here to view Result and Download E-Mark Sheet”

Enter your roll number

Click submit

Download the result in pdf or take print out for further reference

ALSO READ: RRB Recruitment 2018 Important Update: Indian Railways relaxes age for Group D exams

ALSO READ: Centre decides to introduce 13-digit mobile numbers from July 1