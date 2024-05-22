ICSI CS June 2024 Exam Admit Card Now Available, Download Link Below

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has officially released the admit card for the Company Secretary (CS) Examination scheduled for June 2024. Candidates who are set to appear for these exams can now download their hall tickets from the official ICSI website, [icsi.edu](http://icsi.edu).

Examination Schedule and Timing

The CS June 2024 exams are slated to take place from June 2 to June 10, 2024. These exams will be conducted in a single shift each day, running from 9.00 AM to 12.15 PM. Notably, candidates will be allotted an initial 15 minutes, from 9.00 AM to 9.15 AM, to review the question paper before starting to write their answers.

Instructions and Guidelines

ICSI has emphasized the importance of reading the “Instructions to Examinees,” which are attached to the E-Admit Card. These instructions contain critical information and guidelines for candidates to follow during the examination. If any candidate encounters a query or discrepancy, they are encouraged to contact the Institute immediately via the email address: enroll@icsi.edu.

Steps to Download the ICSI CS June 2024 Admit Card

Candidates can follow these steps to download their admit card:

1. Visit the official ICSI website at [icsi.edu](http://icsi.edu).

2. On the homepage, locate and click on the link for the ICSI CS June 2024 admit card.

3. A new page will appear where candidates need to enter their login details.

4. After submitting the required information, the admit card will be displayed on the screen.

5. Download and print the admit card for future reference.

Important Notes for Candidates

Candidates should ensure they bring the printed admit card to the examination center, as it is a mandatory document for entry. Additionally, it is advisable to review all personal and examination details on the admit card for accuracy. In case of any issues, candidates should contact the ICSI promptly to resolve any discrepancies.

The ICSI has taken all necessary steps to facilitate a smooth examination process for all candidates. By adhering to the provided guidelines and instructions, candidates can ensure a hassle-free experience during their CS June 2024 examinations.

