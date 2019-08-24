The Institute of Company Secretaries of India is going to declare the ICSI Result 2019 for June tomorrow, candidates can check their results at icsi.edu.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India will be declaring the result tomorrow on Sunday, August 25. The exam was held in June and is the most awaited result of 2019. CS professional result will be out at 11 am and the CS executive result will be out at 2 pm. Candidates who have applied for the examination can check the result on the official website of ICSI www.icsi.edu. The mark sheet will also be uploaded on the official website and applicants can download it but will get the hard copy of it within the next 30 days from the declaration of the result.

Steps to check ICSI CS Professional and Executive result 2019:

Step 1: Click on the official website of ICSI

Step 2: Now, click on the result link

Step 3: Now enter the roll number and other details

Step 4: Now click on the Download button and download the result

Details available in the result will be the name of the candidate, name of the examination, marks secured in the subjects and other general details.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is a professional body to regulate the profession of company secretaries in the country, it was constituted under the act of parliament in 1980. The president of Institute of Company Secretaries of India is CS Ranjeet Kumar Pandey and the headquarter is situated in New Delhi. Formation of the institution was held in 1968 and in 1960 the Company Law Board started a course in company secretaryship leading to the award of government diploma in company secretaryship.

