ICSI CS professional, executive Results 2019: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is all set to announce the CS Professional Programme (old and new syllabus) and Executive Programme (old and new syllabus) examinations (June, 2019) this week. Interested candidates can check the results of the ICSI CS professional and executive results 2019 on the official website, icsi.edu.

Professional Programme (Old and New Syllabus): 11 am

Executive Programme (Old and New Syllabus): 2 pm

The official notice reads as, formal e-result-cum-Marks Statement of Executive Programme (Old and New Syllabus) examination will be uploaded on the website of Institute icse.edu.com, immediately after the declaration of the result for downloading by the candidate for their reference, use and records.

No physical copy of the Result-cum-Marks Statement will be issued.

Result-cum-marks statement for professional programme (old and new syllabus) examination will be dispatched at their registered address.

In case the physical copy of the result-cum-marks statement is not received by the candidates within 30 days of declaration of result, such candidates may contact the Institute at exam@icsi.edualong with his/her particulars, the notice further added.

ICSI CS professional, executive Results 2019: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, icsi.edu

Step 2: Click on ‘ICSI CS professional, executive results 2019’ on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter all the required details such as roll number,

Step 4: Click on the submit. ICSI CS results 2019 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result and take a print out of the same for future use.

About ICSI:

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is constituted under an act of Parliament that is the Company Secretaries Act, 1980 (Act Number 56 of 1980). ICSI has only recognised by the professional body in India to develop and regularise the profession of company secretaries in India.

Institute of Company Secretaries of India has awarded the certificate of bestowing the designation of Company Secretary (CS) to a candidate who had qualified for the membership of the institute.

It was in the year 1960 that the Company Law Board started a course in the company secretaryship resulting in the government diploma in company secretaryship.

