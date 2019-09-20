ICSI Recruitment 2019: Institute of Company Secretaries of India has invited applications for the post of CRC Executive. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post before September 25.

Institute of Company Secretaries of India, New Delhi has released an official notification for inviting applications for the recruitment of CRC Executive post. The eligible contenders must submit their filled online application along with their bio-data through e-mail on or before the last date, September 25, 2019. The online application link is activated on the site from September 18 to September 25, 2019.

The job location for the shortlisted candidates will be in Manesar, Haryana. The candidates are advised to apply for the post only when they fit in the eligibility criteria which is given below and they should read the eligibility criteria carefully. This a great chance for all those candidates looking out for the job of such post to be associated with the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

Vacancy details to apply for ICSI Recruitment 2019:

CRC Executive: 50 Posts

Eligibility criteria to apply for ICSI Recruitment 2019?

The candidate should be a member of The Institute of Company Secretaries of India and should have a post qualification experience of minimum one year.

Age limit

The age limit of the candidate should not be more than 32 years as on 01.09.2019.

How to apply for Institute of Company Secretaries of India Recruitment 2019?

Candidates who are interested can send their completely filled application form with bio-data through e-mail format to cs.crcjobs@gmail.com before September 25, 2019.

Start by checking icsi.edu, the Official website of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India

Click on the ICSI Careers Link on the home page

Now, you will be redirected to a new page

You will find the ICSI Notification for CRC Executive Contractual Positions over there.

Read the information carefully

If you find yourself eligible, then only fill the online application form

Verify and submit the application form before the last date.

In case of any query, candidates can email at the below-mentioned email address:

Mr. Gaurav Mehta

CRC Committee Associate

Email: gaurav.mehta@icsi.edu

