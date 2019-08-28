ICSI registration 2019: ICSI has opened the application process for the company secretary course interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same at the official email ID of Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). The registration process that started in the month of June will be closing on August 31, 2019. Read further to check all the details.

ICSI registration 2019: The application process for the admission to the Company Secretary (CS) course provided by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has started. All the interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same at the official email ID of Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). The registration process that started in the month of June will be closing on August 31, 2019, while new registrations for the same will start from September 1 and will close on November 30, 2019.

As per the new norms introduced by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI), the exam will be OMR-based for three subjects of CS executive program including tax laws, financial and strategic management, and corporate and management accounting.

Steps to apply for ICSI 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI), icsi.edu.

Step 2: Tap the link saying registration for CS under the tab online services present on the home page.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Tap on foundation/executive program option.

Step 5: Tap on the new registration option.

Step 6: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 7: Enter the required details in the mentioned fields of the registration forms.

Step 8: Generate a unique ID and make the payment.

Step 9: Tap the proceed button.

Step 10: Take a print out of the duly filled form and keep a copy of it with you for future reference.

ICSI Registration fee

All the candidates are required to pay a non-refundable amount of Rs 12,000 and the students are who also want remit will have to pay Rs 1000 pre-exam fee.

