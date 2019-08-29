ICSI registrations 2019: the application process for the admission the Company Secretary (CS) has been started by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). Candidates can register themselves till August 31, 2019. Given below are some of the simple steps for applying the application process.

The online registration process was started in the month of June will be closing on August 31, 2019, while new registrations for the same will start from September 1 and will close on November 30, 2019. From this year, Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has introduced new rules that the exam will be OMR-based for three subjects of CS executive program including tax laws, financial and strategic management, and corporate and management accounting.

ICSI registrations 2019: Steps to apply for CS

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI), icsi.edu.

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, click on the link which says that registration for CS under the tab online services

Step 3: Candidates would then redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Tap on foundation/executive program option.

Step 5: After that, click on the new registration option.

Step 6: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 7: Enter the required details in the given fields of the registration forms.

Step 8: Generate a unique ID and make the payment.

Step 9: Tap the proceed button.

Step 10: Take a print out of the duly filled form and keep a copy of it with you for future reference.

ICSI registrations 2019: Application fees

For the application process, the interested candidates are required to pay a non-refundable amount of Rs 12,000 and the students are who also want remit will have to pay Rs 1000 pre-exam fee.

