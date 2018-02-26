ICSE CS Executive and Professional programme exam which was held in December 2017 is declared. Candidates eagerly waiting for their CS Executive and Professional programme examination result can now download it the Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Executive Programme result from the Institution site www.icsi.edu. Deepak Jain, Twinkle Vijay amongst the toppers of Executive programme and Professional programme examination.

The final result of CS Executive and Professional programme exam which was held in December 2017 has been declared by the Institution of Company Secretaries of India (ICSE). While Twinkle Vijay Chandaria has bagged the first position in the Professional programme exam, Deepak Jain has topped the Executive programme exam. Candidates who had appeared for the examination in the month of December last year can now check their marks using their roll number on the official site of the Institution www.icsi.edu. The ‘Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Executive Programme examination will be uploaded for the candidates to download the result for their references, records, and usage. The Result-cum-Marks Statement will not be issued in any physical copy.

How to verify marks?

Candidates who had appeared for the exams in the month of December in 2017 can now verify the marks within 30 days from the date of declaration of final results. In order to apply for the same, you can either apply for an offline along with a fee of Rs. 250 per subject or online. The last date to apply for Foundation programme is 23 March and 27 March for other programmes.

Highlights of CS Executive, Professional Programme Result

• Where Yogita Gandhi has bagged the second position, Honey Gajjar have secured the third rank in the Executive Programme.

• Kailash Kumar Kanoria has bagged second position and Third rank is secured by Ashwini Kumar Daga in the Professional Programme

• 29 students have been placed in top 25 ranks for Executive programme

• 40 students have been placed in top 25 ranks for the Professional programme

