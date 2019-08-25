ICSI Result 2019: CS Professional, CS Executive program result has been declared today at 11 am. Candidates can check the result by visiting the official website of Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) or direct link has been provided below.

ICSI Result 2019: ICSI Result 2019, today had been announced by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India. Candidates who had appeared in the CS Professional, CS Executive program can check the official website of ICSI or click on the link icsi.edu to visit directly. As per the reports, the ICSI result dates were earlier declared by the official of ICSI.

Candidates must know that e-result-cum-marks will only be available on the official website of the institute and no other soon and the e-result-cum-mark will be sent to each candidate registered address and if in case the result will not be delivered then it is adviced to email exam @icsi.edu for further queries.

Follow the steps to check the ICSI CS Professional and CS Executive results 2019:

Step 1: Click on the link icsi.edu Step 2: On the homepage, click on the generated Result link Step 3: A new web page will appear Step 4: Candidates need to enter all the required credentials like roll number and security code Step 5: Click on the Submit button Step 6: The result will appear in the PDF format Step 7: Candidates are advised to download the result or take a screenshot of it and further download it for future reference.

Details mention in ICMAI Result 2019:

Marks obtained in each group

Exam status

Roll number of the student

Registration number of the student

Syllabus

Name of the student

