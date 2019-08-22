ICSI Result June 2019: Finally the date of result declaration is out and candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website of Institute of Company Secretaries of India(ICSI), read further for details

CS Professional Programme and CS Executive Programme June 2019, result dates are out and August 25, 2019, is the proclaimed date for the declaration of result. The Institute of Company Secretaries of India(ICSI) will declare results of CS Professional Programme(old and new syllabus) at 11 am and CS Executive Programme (old and new syllabus) at 2 pm.

Applicants who appeared for the examination of CS Executive can look out their result and download it on the official website of Institute of Company Secretaries of India(ICSI) that is icsi.edu.

Institute of Company Secretaries of India(ICSI) released an official notification in which date and time for results declaration were announced.

The official notification released by the website mentioned that both the results will be announced on the same day and on the declared time that is 11 am and 2 pm.

The notification also mentioned that the announcement of result would be done only in an online mode no offline method or physical copy of the result or marks statement will be issued to any applicant. the result including subjectwise segmentation of marks will be uploaded on given dates on the official website of Institute of Company Secretaries of India(ICSI).

CS Professional Programme and CS Executive Programme exams were conducted in the month of June 2019 and many aspirants applied for the exam and the date for the declaration of result is something that every aspirant was looking for as it will decide future of many applicants.

Professional Programme’s result or marks statement for old and new syllabus will be delivered to the registered address every candidate who appeared for the examination as the result will be declared, If any candidate does not receive the physical copy of the result within one month of the result declaration can contact ICSI through this e-mail address, exam2icsi.edu along with his or her’s documents related to the exam.

