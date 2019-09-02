ICT, Mumbai Recruitment 2019: The candidates who have been waiting to apply for the job in ICT, Mumbai can now apply for the Professor and Librarian posts online through their official website before September 20. Read below for more details.

The Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai has invited applications for the post of Professor and Librarian. Candidates who wish to apply for the post can visit the official website www.ictmumbai.edu.in to apply on or before September 20.

Number of posts

Professor: 2

Associate Professor: 10

Assistant Professor: 26

Librarian: 2

Educational qualification required to be eligible for the above-mentioned posts are;

Professor: The candidate should have D. and Graduate / Post Graduate degree in Engineering / Pharmacy / Technology / Sciences with a minimum of 15 years experience in Academics /Research/industry.

Associate Professor: The candidate should have a D. and Graduate / Post Graduate degree in Engineering / Pharmacy /Technology / Sciences with a minimum of 08 years experience in Academics /Research/industry.

Assistant Professor: The candidate should have D. and Graduate / Post Graduate degree in Engineering / Pharmacy / Technology / Sciences and must have published at least 5 research papers in peer-reviewed journals.

Librarian: The candidate should have a D. and Graduate / Post Graduate degree in Library Science.

How to apply for ICT, Mumbai Recruitment 2019?

Candidates who are eligible and fall under above-mentioned criteria can apply for the post of Professor and other online through this official website’s link- http://ictmumbai.co.in/login.htm and for which the last date is September 20. For future use, candidates are advised to take a print out of their online application form.

About the Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT), Mumbai

The Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT), Mumbai was established by the University of Mumbai on October 1, 1933, as the Department of Chemical Technology. Through the continuous support of industries and philanthropists. Earlier, the Institute was popularly known as UDCT, Mumbai. Research has been a priority for ICT since its establishment and it has given more than 500 first-generation entrepreneurs to the world.

