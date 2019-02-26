IDA Patna Recruitment 2019: Infrastructure Development Authority has invited applications for 11 Junior Engineer, Office Assistant and other posts through its official website. Interested candidates can directly attend walk-in-interview to be conducted by the authority.

IDA Patna Recruitment 2019: Infrastructure Development Authority has released a notification inviting applications for the posts of Junior Engineer, Office Assistant and others through the official website. According to reports, there are 11 vacancies against the above-mentioned posts. Interested and eligible candidates can attend the interview to be conducted by the authority on 05 March 2019. Candidates are advised to go through the notification by visiting the official website as early as possible.

Vacancy Details of IDA Patna Recruitment 2019:

Executive Engineer (Technical)- 1 Post

Procurement Officer cum-I/C Housekeeping- 1 Post

Office Assistant (Land)- 1 Post

Assistant Engineer (Technical)- 2 Posts

Junior Engineer (Civil/ Electrical) – 6 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for applying to IDA Patna Recruitment:

To apply for the Assistant Engineer post, candidates must have a (Technical)-B.Tech/BE (Civil while for Junior Engineer, candidates must have a (Civil/ Electrical)-Diploma in Engineering (Civil/Electrical) and for Office Assistant (Land)-Retried Circle Inspector/Retired Revenue Head Assistant/Retired person candidates need to have adequate knowledge of computer. Candidates applying for Executive Engineer (Technical)-B.Tech/BE (Civil) need to have at least 10 Years of experience and Procurement Officer cum-I/C Housekeeping must have a Diploma in Business Management/Materials Management for being eligible for the posts.

How to apply for the IDA Patna Recruitment 2019?

Candidates can apply to the post through the prescribed format and attend the interview on 05 March 2019 at 11:00 AM, at Infrastructure Development Authority, 1st Floor, Udyog Bhawan, East Gandhi Maidan, Patna.

