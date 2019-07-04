IDBI Assistant Manager Recruitment 2019: Industrial Development Bank of India, has postponed the last date for the Assistant Manager Recruitment 2019. Interested and eligible candidates can now apply for the post till July 7, 2019, on the official site of IDBI at ibdibank.in.

IDBI is conducting this recruitment drive to fill in 600 Assistant Manager vacancies. Selection will be based on the written exam which is to be held on 21 July 2019. Candidates those who will qualify the written exam must have to appear for the personal interview. However, the online test will be objective in nature.

As per the official notice, dates of pre-examination training to SC/ST/OBC applicants have also been revised and the new dates are from July 18 to July 23, 2019. Candidates who want to apply for the post must be with age between 21 and 28 years and they must have a bachelor degree in any stream from a recognised university.

Interested candidates can apply for the post by visiting the official website of IDBI, wherein application fee payment can be made through credit card, debit card, net banking, among others. The candidates who belong to SC/ST/PWD category need to pay Rs 150 (Intimation charges only). The candidates belonging to the general category need to pay Rs 700 (Application fee + Intimation charges).

