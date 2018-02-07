Public sector bank IDBI has come up with the vacancy of 760 executive posts. Interested candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of the bank at idbi.com. The last date for applying is February 2018, after which no application will be entertained. The job is on a contractual basis for 1 year. But the contract can be extended on the basis of employee's performance as per the recruitment details. Check the complete vacancy details below.

IDBI Bank Limited has announced its recruitment for the vacancy of 760 executive posts. The interested candidates can apply for the recruitment online by visiting the official website idbi.com. The registration will continue until 28 February 2018. The selection will be done on the basis of online and written tests. The selected applicants will be given a tenure of one year which can be extended according to the work performed. Following the tenure, the candidate can be posted in any of the branches and offices of the bank.

After the completion of the 3 working years, the employee will be eligible for promotion for the post of Assistant Manager (Grade A). The experienced candidate, as well as the fresher candidate who are continuing their last year of graduation, are eligible to apply for the post. The applicants have to clear the online test and written test (tentative) scheduled for April 28. The fee payment for the registration for examination will be announced online. The last date to submit the online application along with the fee payment is 28 February.

The registration charges are applied according to the caste category of the examinee. The online test will be for a duration of 90 minutes and will be divided into three categories. The first category will be reasoning and questioning while the second will be the test of working the English language with the third being the section to test quantitative aptitude. Each section will be of 50 marks each. There are different criteria for the eligibility and selection processes.

The vacancy details are as follows:

Total posts: 760

Education: Graduation from a government recognised university with minimum of 60% marks

Age: Minimum 20 years to maximum 25 years

Selection process: Test for reasoning, English language and quantitative aptitude of 50 marks each.

Note: Negative marking of 0.25 each on the wrong answer. There will be no penalty on the unanswered questions

Salary: Starts from Rs 17000 per month to 20000 per month

Application charges: For the minority caste: Rs 150

Other Caste: Rs 700

Reminder: 28th February to be the last date for submission of online application and fee payment