Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI) is conducting the written exam tomorrow. Candidates can check the official website for the latest information. The candidates have been advised to download the admit card. Failing which, they will not be allowed to appear in the exams.

Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI) is all set to conduct the examination s for the Assistant Manager written tomorrow. The stage is set for the Sunday, July 28, 2019 as the candidates who have submitted their application forms for the posts can appear for the exams. The exams will be conducted Online Based Examination for the 600 posts. The vacancies of Assistant Manager Grade A will be fulfilled after publishing the results.

Candidates have been asked to get the admit card for which they need to download the admit card and IDBI AM call letter. Candidates can download the admit card by entering their registration number and DOB and other details.

How to download admit card:

1. Visit the official website @m.idbibank.com

2. Click on the link IDBI Assistant Manager Admit Card Call Letter 2019

3. Enter credentials

4. Admit Card will appear on your screen

5. Download your admit card and take a print out of the same

The IDBI exam which is scheduled to be held on Sunday for the 600 vacancies. The selection for the posts will be done on the basis of Online Test. The shortlisted candidates will be later invited for the interview. The qualified candidates will be able to appear for the personal interview after they qualify the written test.

The selection list or final list will be published after the interview. Earlier, the IDBI has released the examination training for the online test at several locations across the country including Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Bhopal, Bengaluru, Belgaum, Bhubaneswar, Coimbatore, Chennai, Chandigarh, Guwahati, Gwalior, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Kochi, Lucknow, Madurai, Mangalore, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna and others.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App