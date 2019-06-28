IDBI Bank Assistant Manager Recruitment 2019: IDBI Bank invites applications from young, dynamic graduates for admissions to Manipal School of Banking, Bengaluru for 1 year Post Graduate Diploma in Banking and Finance (PGDBF) comprising of 9 months of classroom studies at MGES, Bengaluru and 3 months Internship at IDBI Bank's Branches.

IDBI Bank Assistant Manager Recruitment 2019 Notification: The Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI) has invited online applications from graduates for recruitment to the 600 posts of Assistant Manager. Interested candidates fulfilling required eligibility criteria may apply through the link given in bank’s website — inet.idbibank.co.in. The bank will conduct a written exam on 21 July 2019 to select candidates.

Manipal School of Banking, Bengaluru, is conducting the recruitment drive to fill the vacant posts. The bank entered into an MoU with Manipal Global Education Services Private Limited (MGES), Bengaluru to provide training in Banking and Finance to prospective candidates aspiring to join IDBI Bank as Assistant Manager Grade ‘A’. IDBI Bank invites applications from young, dynamic graduates for admissions to Manipal School of Banking, Bengaluru for 1 year Post Graduate Diploma in Banking and Finance (PGDBF) comprising of 9 months of classroom studies at MGES, Bengaluru and 3 months Internship at IDBI Bank’s Branches. After the successful completion of the course, the candidates will be awarded PGDBF from Manipal University and will be inducted into IDBI Bank as Assistant Manager Grade ‘A’ subject to fulfillmentof eligibility criteria as stated in this advertisement.

IDBI Bank Assistant Manager Recruitment 2019: Important Dates

Commencement of submission of online application: will be communicated soon

Last date for submission of online application: will be communicated soon

Exam date: 21 July 2019

IDBI Bank Assistant Manager Recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates should be Graduate from any discipline from a recognized university.

IDBI Bank Assistant Manager Recruitment 2019: Age Limit

Candidates must be between 21 to 28 years of age.

– ScheduledCaste/ScheduledTribe: 5 years

– OtherBackwardClasses(Non-CreamyLayer: 3 years

– Persons With Disabilities (PWD): 10 years

Ex-Servicemen, Commissioned Officers including Emergency Commissioned Officers (ECOs)/ Short Service Commissioned Officers(SSCOs)who have rendered atleast 5years militaryservice and have been released on completion of assignment: 5 years

IDBI Bank Assistant Manager Recruitment 2019: Selection Procedure

The selection process will comprise of Online Test followed by personal interview of the candidates. The online test will be objective in nature.

IDBI Bank Assistant Manager Recruitment 2019: How to Apply

Interested candidates are advised to apply through the online mode on or before 21 July 2019.

IDBI Bank Assistant Manager Recruitment 2019: Application Fee

All other candidates: Rs 700/-

SC/ ST/ PWD candidates: Rs 150/-

IDBI Bank was established in 1964 by an Act to provide credit and other financial facilities for the development of the fledgling Indian industry. Initially it operated as a subsidiary of Reserve Bank of India RBI transferred it to GOI.

