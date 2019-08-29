IDBI Bank Assistant Manager Result 2019: The assistant manager written examination result has been published on the official website by the Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI). Candidates who had appeared for the examination can check it through the online-based examination for 600 posts of Assistant Manager Grade ‘A' on July 28, 2019. Interested candidates can check it through the IDBI website idbibank.in

IDBI Bank Assistant Manager Result 2019: Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI) has released the assistant manager written examination result in its official website. Candidates who had appeared for the online-based examination for 600 posts of Assistant Manager Grade ‘A’ on July 28, 2019, can download and check their result on IDBI website idbibank.in. IDBI Assistant Manager Result PDF is also mentioned below. Interested candidates can check it after entering roll numbers of qualified candidates through the prescribed link.

The IDBI examination marks for Assistant Manager through the below link:

UR

140.25

OBC

133.25

EWS

132.00

SC

111.00

ST

122.25

Candidates who had qualified the IDBI Bank Assistant Manager shall appear for the Interview round.

During the interview, candidates will have the option to answer the questions in Hindi or English. Applicants qualifying the personal interview will be considered for the final shortlisting.

Steps to download IDBI Bank Result 2019 for Assistant Manager

Go to the official website of the IDBI Bank i.e. idbibank.in. Go to the Career tab Click on the results ‘Results of various Recruitment Projects’ and then on the ‘Candidates shortlisted for Interview (Online Exam held on July 28, 2019)’ Merit List will appear on your screen.

IDBI is conducting the examination to fill up 600 vacancies Assistant Manager fro admissions to the Manipal School of Banking Bengaluru.

Candidates who would qualify the examination can go for the admissions to the Manipal School of Banking, Bengaluru for one-year post-graduate diploma in banking and finance (PGDBF). Through this recruitment drive, 600 posts of Assistant Manager are to be filled in the organisation Candidates can check it from the official website of the IDBI.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App