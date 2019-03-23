IDBI Bank recruitment 2019: The IDBI Bank has invited applications for the managerial posts including Deputy General Manager (DGM), Assistant General Manager (AGM), and Manager. There are a total of 40 vacancies which will be filled with the upcoming recruitment process.

IDBI Bank recruitment 2019: The applications for the managerial posts in the IDBI bank has been invited. The interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same on the official website of the IDBI Bank, idbi.com. There are a total of 40 vacancies which will be filled with the upcoming recruitment process. The application process for the recruitments is going to start from March 26 and will end on April 8, 2019. The candidates will be selected on the basis of the group discussion (GD) round and the personal interview (PI) round. The process of document verification will be executed to check the candidate’s eligibility.

Vacancy details of the IDBI recruitment 2019:

Deputy General Manager or DGM (Grade D): 3 vacancies

Assistant General Manager or AGM (Grade C): 5 vacancies

Manager (Grade B): 32 vacancies

Total vacancies: 40 vacancies

Eligibility for the IDBI Bank recruitment 2019:

Education:

Chartered Accountant (CA) and Graduation with first class in any stream from a recognized university. Students with commerce stream in graduation will be the first preference.

Age:

For the post of Deputy General Manager (DGM), the lower limit of the candidate’s age is 35 years and the upper limit is 45 years. For the post of Assistant General Manager (AGM), the lower limit of the candidate’s age is 28 years and the upper limit is 36 years. For the post of Manager, the lower limit of the candidate’s age is 25 years and the upper limit is 35 years.

Steps to apply for the IDBI Bank recruitment 2019:

The link for the application form will be activated from March 26, 2019, and interested candidates are supposed to apply before April 8 as it is the last date for online registration and payment of Application Fee.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the IDBI Bank, idbi.com

Step 2: Tap the careers option present on the homepage.

Step 3: Tap on current openings link in the new window.

Step 4: Tap on the link to online applications option present under the recruitment of chartered accountants 2019.

Salary scale of the IDBI Bank recruitment 2018:

The salary for the Deputy General Manager will be in the range of Rs 33,600 to 53, 900. The Salary of the Assistant General Manager will be in the range of Rs 42,020 to Rs 45,950. The salary of the manager will be in the range of Rs 31,705 to Rs 45,950.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More