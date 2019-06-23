IDBI is hiring for 600 posts of Assistant Manager and has released the notification of the recruitment drive. The exam will be conducted on July 21.

IDBI Bank Recruitment 2019: IDBI Bank has released the notification for the posts of assistant managers and has invited applications for the posts. Candidates meeting the eligibility criteria can apply for the recruitment process online. The online link is available on the Bank’s website.

600 vacancies have been opened for the posts and the candidates will be recruited through an exam to be conducted on 21 July 2019. The recruitment is being done for admission in Manipal School of Banking, Bengaluru. Candidates can visit the official website of IDBI bank to check the eligibility criteria, selection process and further details about the recruitment process. Bank has released the official notification on its website.

The date of submission of online application will be released soon along with the last date. The minimum qualification for applying to the posts is that the candidate must be a graduate from a recognized university. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on 21st July 2019. The age limit has been set as between 21 to 28 years with the relaxation being given as per government norms in case of candidates belonging to reserved categories.

The candidates will be selected on the basis of an online test, followed by personal interview of those who qualify the online test. The fees for the application form is Rs. 700/- for the applicants from general category and Rs. 150 for SC/ST/PWD candidates. Candidates can take a printout of their online submission form for future purpose. Interested candidates can apply through the online mode by 21st July 2019.

