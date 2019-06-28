IDBI bank recruitment 2019: For undergraduate job aspirants, the IDBI bank has openings for 600 Assistant Manager posts and they are required to apply for the same at the earliest. The bank will soon release the online application start date followed by the application submission deadline. Though the exam is scheduled to be held on July 21, 2019.

IDBI bank recruitment 2019: For all the graduates out there, here’s an opportunity to join the banking services in the capacity of an Assistant Manager. IDBI Bank has job openings for the post of Assistant Manager and is inviting applications for recruitment to 600 posts for the same.

Candidates fulfilling the required eligibility criteria are required to apply online through the bank’s official website. A total of 600 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment drive which will be held on July 21, 2019.

Selection of candidates will be on the basis of written examination. Interested applicants should note that the recruitment is being carried out for admission to the Manipal School of Banking, Bengaluru.

Important Dates

Online application beginning date will soon be released on the official website of the bank along with the application deadline. While it’s important for the candidates to note that the exam will be held on July 21, 2019.

IDBI Bank Vacancy Details:

Assistant Manager: 600 posts

Eligibility Criteria: Candidates should be graduate from any discipline from a recognized university

Age Limit: 21 to 28 years (candidates should note that there will be age relaxation for reserved category in accordance with the government norms)

Selection Procedure for Assistant Manager Posts:

The selection process comprises an online written test followed by PI round i.e. personal interview of shortlisted candidates.

Only those who clear the written test will make it to the Personal Interview round.

Candidates should note that the online test will be objective in nature i.e multiple choice questions based (MCQ-based).

How to apply for IDBI Assistant Manager Recruitment 2019:

Interested candidates can apply for 600 posts online before July 21, 2019. Once they have filled up the application form they will be required to take a hard copy of the print out of the same for future references

Application fee for IDBI Assistant Manager Recruitment 2019: Others: Rs. 700 and SC/ST/PWD: Rs. 150

