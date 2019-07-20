Admit cards for online Assistant Manager exam have been released by Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI) on their official website. The exam will be conducted on July 28, 2019, and the candidates are requested to download it online from idbibank.in.

Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI) recently released the admit card for an online examination for the posts of Assistant Manager. There are 600 vacancies in total for this post and candidates who applied for the same can download their respective admit card from the official website that is idbibank.in

To download the hall tickets, candidates must log in their details which include User ID and Password. It may also ask your Date of Birth along with Captcha for verification. The selection of candidates for the Assistant Manager post will be done on the basis of online exam followed by personal interview of those who qualify the test.

The IDBI online exam for the Assistant Manager post will be held on July 28, 2019. The exam will carry objective questions of 200 marks in total. The question paper will be divided into four parts including English language, Data Analysis & Interpretation, Logical Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude and general knowledge questions on economy or banking. The duration of the exam will be of 2 hours strictly.

Steps to Download IDBI Assistant Manager Admit Card 2019:

Step 1: Go on to the official website idbibank.in

Step 2: Click on IDBI Assistant Manager Admit Card Call Letter 2019 link

Step 3: Fill in required details

Step 4: Admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and print the admit card

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App