IDBI jobs 2019: The application process for Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI) assistant manager, SO post has been started from April 4, 2019. The application process is being executed online. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the IDBI Bank, idbi.com. There are a total of 944 vacancies for the post of assistant manager. The vacancies are for 515 assistant manager posts, 309 vacancies for executive posts and 120 vacancies for the post of a specialist officer. The last date for applying online is April 15, 2019. The preliminary examination is scheduled for May 16, 2019. The special pre-examination training for the various applicants of different categories including the SC, ST and OBC will be held between May 6, 2019, to May 11, 2019.

Pay Scale: The salary for all the executive posts is fixed. The candidates will be paid Rs 22,000 per month for the first year of their service, Rs 24,000 per month in the second year and Rs 27,000 per month in the third year.

Selection process: The selection process will consist of the online test and the qualifying candidates will be called for the personal interview round. The online test for the IDBI recruitment will be objective type.

Application fee: The application fee for the candidates of the general category is Rs 700 while for the reserved categories like SC, ST and OBC, the application fee is Rs 150.

Educational Qualification: A graduation degree from a recognised university with minimum60 per cent marks for the general category and minimum 55 per cent marks for the SC, ST and OBC category.

Age: The upper age limit for the IDBI recruitment is 28 years while the lower age limit is 21 years. The candidates of SC, ST category will get a relaxation of 5 years in the upper age limit, OBC candidates will get a relaxation of 3 years in the upper age limit and the person with disabilities will get a relaxation of 10 years in the upper age limit.

How to apply: The candidates can apply for the 944 posts by visiting the official website of the IDBI Bank, idbi.com.

