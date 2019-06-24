IDBI Recruitment 2019: Applications have been invited by the IDBI Bank for the enrollment in the one-year diploma program to become an A-grade Assistant Manager. Read the article to know more.

IDBI Recruitment 2019: All the candidates who want to work as the assistant manager in the IDBI bank have a very productive opportunity waiting for them. The candidates can enroll themselves in the one-year diploma course in banking and finance and grab the post of Assistant Manager Grade A in the IDBI Bank. As per the latest notification issued by the bank, IDBI has signed an MoU with Manipal Global Education Services Private Limited (MGES), Bengaluru to provide training in Banking and Finance to deserving candidates who are willing to join IDBI Bank as Assistant Manager Grade A.

Applications have been invited by the IDBI Bank for the candidates who are interested and eligible for the posts. The PG diploma course in banking and finance consists of 9 months of classroom studies at Manipal Global Education Services Private Limited (MGES), Bengaluru and after that a 3 months internship at IDBI bank branch.

After successfully completing the course, all the candidates will receive Postgraduation Diploma in Banking and Finance (PGDBF) from the Manipal university and will be recruited to IDBI Bank as Assistant Manager Grade ‘A’ which will be a subject to fulfillment of eligibility criteria as stated in the official advertisement.

Details of vacancies:

There are a total number of 600 seats in the course.

Educational qualification: Graduation from any university.

Last date to apply online: July 3, 2019

Date of the examination: July 21, 2019

Cut-off date: June 1, 2019

Age limit: The lower age limit for the enrolment is 21 years and the upper age limit is 28 years.

Application Fee: The application fee for the candidates of General category is Rs 700 and the application fee for the candidates of SC, ST and PWD category is Rs 150.

