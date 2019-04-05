IDBI SO Recruitment 2019: The IDBI Bank released the recruitment notification for Specialist Officer Posts in General Manager Grade E, Deputy General Manager Grade D, Assistant General Manager Grade C and Manager - Grade B categories. The applicants will have to apply online for IDBI Bank SO Posts through IDBI Bank's official website www.idbi.com.

IDBI SO Recruitment 2019: The IDBI Bank on April 4, released the recruitment notification for the post of Specialist Officers. IDBI has invited applications to fill 120 vacancies in General Manager Grade E, Deputy General Manager Grade D, Assistant General Manager Grade C and Manager – Grade B categories. The candidates who are willing to apply online for IDBI Bank SO Posts through IDBI Bank can visit the official website of the Bank i.e. www.idbi.com. IDBI Online Registration Dates are yet to be declared by the Bank. ISBI SO Online Application Link will be released shortly on the official website.

Applicants will have to make a payment of Rs 700 while SC/STPWD will be required to make an online payment of Rs 150. Before applying for the IDBI Bank SO Posts, applicants should check the eligibility criteria required for the concerned posts. The details about the application process, selection procedure and eligibility are given below.

Important dates to mark:

Start Date: The Online Registration and Payment of Application Fee/ Intimation Charges will be announced shortly on the official website of the IDBI Bank.

Last Date: The Online Registration and Payment of Application Fee/ Intimation Charge will be declared in the official statement of the IDBI Bank soon after the start details will be released.

IDBI Vacancy Details:

General Manager Grade E: 1 POST

Deputy General Manager Grade D: 6 POSTS

Assistant General Manager Grade C: 36 POSTS

Manager Grade B: 77 POSTS

Candidates willing to apply for Head Data Analytics Post should have Bachelor’s Degree/ Master’s Degree in relevant subject with relevant experience.

The selection process for Manager Grade B, Assistant General Manager Grade C, Deputy General Manager Grade D and General Manager Grade E will consist of preliminary screening based on the eligibility criteria, applicant’s qualifications, suitability or experience of the candidate.

Applications qualifying in all of the above criteria will be called for Group Discussion or Personal Interview.

