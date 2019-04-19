IDBI Specialist Officer Recruitment 2019: Candidates should note that once the application is submitted, fee payment of 700/- for General while 150/- for SC/ST/PWD has to be made online. They should also ensure to fulfil the eligibility criteria for the mentioned post. They are required to apply for IDBI SO Posts on the official website i.e., www.idbi.com by or before 30 April 2019

IDBI Specialist Officer (SO) Recruitment 2019: IDBI Bank has released the recruitment notification for the post of Specialist Officer for the year 2019. The bank has notified for 120 SO posts such as General Manager Grade E, Deputy General Manager Grade D, Assistant General Manager Grade C and Manager – Grade B. Candidates are required to apply for IDBI SO Posts on the official website of the bank i.e., www.idbi.com by or before 30 April 2019. The online application process has already started, forms have been available on the website since April 18, 2019.

Candidates should note that once the application is submitted, fee payment of 700/- for General while 150/- for SC/ST/PWD has to be made online. Out of 120 vacancies, 71 are for General category, 6 for SC, 7 for ST, 30 for OBC, 6 for EWS and 3 for PWD.

Here’s how to apply for IDBI SO 2019:

Go to IDBI website @idbi.com

On the homepage, go to careers at the top right corner

On the Careers page, you will find Current Openings link on top left

Click the Current Openings link, you ‘ll be directed to a new page where you will get the Specialist Cadre Officers link on top, followed by links for other posts such as Assistant Manager, Contractual Executive etc.

Read the information carefully before applying for the post of Specialist Officer (SO).

Find more information for the post of Specialist Officer (SO) here: https://www.idbi.com/pdf/careers/DetailedAdvertisement-Specialists2019-Mar2019-.pdf

Eligibility Criteria: The eligibility criteria such as age limit, selection process varies for all the posts. For example, for the post of Data Analytics head, a candidate should have a Bachelor’s Degree in any subject with relevant work experience.

Important Dates:

Online Registration Start Date: April 18, 2019

Online Registration Last Date: April 30, 2019

