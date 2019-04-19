Candidates should note that once the application is submitted, fee payment of 700/- for General while 150/- for SC/ST/PWD has to be made online. They should also ensure to fulfil the eligibility criteria for the mentioned post. They are required to apply for IDBI SO Posts on the official website i.e., www.idbi.com by or before 30 April 2019

IDBI Specialist Officer (SO) Recruitment 2019: IDBI Bank has released the recruitment notification for the post of Specialist Officer for the year 2019. The bank has notified for 120 SO posts such as General Manager Grade E, Deputy General Manager Grade D, Assistant General Manager Grade C and Manager – Grade B. Candidates are required to apply for IDBI SO Posts on the official website of the bank i.e., www.idbi.com by or before 30 April 2019. The online application process has already started, forms have been available on the website since April 18, 2019.

Candidates should note that once the application is submitted, fee payment of 700/- for General while 150/- for SC/ST/PWD has to be made online. Out of 120 vacancies, 71 are for General category, 6 for SC, 7 for ST, 30 for OBC, 6 for EWS and 3 for PWD.

IDBI Vacancy Details:

GM (Grade E)- 1 post

DGM (Grade D)- 6 posts

AGM (Grade C)- 36 posts

Manager (Grade B)- 77 posts

Find more information for the post of Specialist Officer (SO), click here: https://www.idbi.com/pdf/careers/DetailedAdvertisement-Specialists2019-Mar2019-.pdf

Eligibility Criteria: The eligibility criteria such as age limit, selection process varies for all the posts. For example, for the post of Data Analytics head, a candidate should have a Bachelor’s Degree in any subject with relevant work experience. The selection process for all grades i.e., B, C, D and E will comprise preliminary screening based on candidates’qualification, work experience etc. Those who fulfil the eligibility criteria will be eligible for the Group Discussion (GD) round and Personal Interview (PI) round.

Important Dates:

Online Registration Start Date: April 18, 2019

Online Registration Last Date: April 30, 2019

