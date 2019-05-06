IDPL Gurgaon recruitment 2019: Indian Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Limited has invited applications for the recruitments on executive and managerial posts. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for the interview schedules on May 16 and May 17, 2019.

IDPL Gurgaon recruitment 2019: Applications have been invited for the post of personal managers and other posts by the Indian Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Limited. All the interested and eligible candidates can appear for the walk in interview scheduled to be held on May 16 and May 17, 2019.

Vacancy details for the IDPL Gurgaon recruitment 2019:

Personnel Manager: 1 vacancy

Deputy Personnel Manager: 1 vacancy

Board Secretariat Advisor: 1

Deputy Manager (F&A): 1 vacancy

Personal Secretary to CMD: 1 vacancy

Senior Executive (Legal): 1 vacancy

Personnel Executive: 1 vacancy

Deputy Manager (Prod): 1 vacancy

Deputy. Manager (Elect): 1 vacancy

Executive (Purchase): 1 vacancy

Eligibility criteria for IDPL Gurgaon recruitment 2019:

Educational Qualification:

Personnel Manager, Deputy Personnel Manager: The candidates must possess a Graduation degree with MBA / PG in Personnel Management & IR.

Board Secretariat Advisor: The candidates must possess a Membership with Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

Deputy Manager (F&A): The candidates must possess an ICWA/CA/ MBA (Fin) degree from a recognised university.

Personal Secretary to CMD: The candidates must possess a graduation degree from a recognised university.

Senior Executive(Legal): The candidates must possess a BA/LLB/LLM degree from a recognised university.

Personnel Executive: The candidates must possess a Graduation degree or a PG Diploma in Personnel

Management.

Deputy Manager (Prod): The candidates must possess a B.Pharma/M.Pharma degree from a recognised university.

Deputy Manager (Elect): The candidates must possess a BE/B.Tech degree from a recognised university.

Executive (Purchase): The candidates must possess a B.Com/B.Pharma/ MBA in Material Management from a recognised university.

Age Limit:

The upper age limit for the candidates applying for the posts of Personnel Manager, Deputy Personnel Manager, Board Secretariat Advisor, Deputy Manager (F&A), Personal Secretary to CMD, Deputy Manager (Prod), Deputy Manager (Elect) is 62 years.

The upper age limit for the candidates applying for the post of Senior Executive(Legal), Personnel Executive (Purchase) is 40 Years.

How to apply for the IDPL Gurgaon recruitment 2019:

All the eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts appearing on the day of interview at the mentioned address which is IDPL Complex, Dundahera, Old Delhi Gurgaon Road, Gurgaon-122016.

