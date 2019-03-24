IFCI Delhi recruitment 2019: Applicants are invited to apply for the Assistant Manager and Manager posts under IFCI Venture Capital Funds Ltd. Eligible can apply to the post on or before to the post on or before 31 March 2019.31 March 2019.

IFCI Delhi recruitment 2019: IFCI Venture Capital Funds Ltd. released applications for Assistant Manager and Manager posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply to the post on or before 31 March 2019.

Important Date:

– March 31, 2019: Last Date of submitting the application

Vacancy Details:

1. Assistant Manager (Legal)-01 Post

2. Manager (Legal)-01 Post

3. Assistant Manager (Accounts)-01 Post

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Assistant Manager (Legal)-experience of minimum one year.

– Drafting, scrutinizing and vetting of legal documents.

– Co-ordination with external advocates and statutory authorities.

– Prepare legal reports and case status on a monthly basis for the management.

– Good understanding and knowledge of Banking/SRFA&ESI/Companies Act

and other laws.

– Good communication and drafting skills.

– Ensure statutory and legal compliance pertaining to the organization.

2. Manager (Legal)-LLB

– Post qualification work experience of a minimum of four years.

– Drafting, vetting, and finalization of notices reply to notices, legal

documents, interalia, affidavits, MOU’s, Deed of Guarantee, Security

Documents, execution of loan documents/Agreements.

– Recovery from stressed and NPA cases through courts including Civil

Court/ DRT/ HC/ SARFAESI Act etc/NI Act/Other Legal Routes etc.

– Should have handled cases before Debt Recovery Tribunal, High Court,

District Court and other statutory authorities. Candidates should have strong

knowledge and experience about legal matters pertaining to Banks/ FIs.

– Providing legal opinion to the other department and management on the matters

pertaining to the organization.

– Co-ordination with external advocates and statutory authorities.

– Knowledge of statutory legal compliances and reports, etc.

– Preferably knowledge of Private equity/ venture capital funds etc.

3. Assistant Manager (Accounts)

– A minimum post qualification work experience of at least 1 year

– Knowledge of direct, indirect tax, regulatory policies and guidelines for

the financial sector and other statutory compliances like TDS, GST, IT filings./

RBI returns.

– Knowledge of IND-AS provisions and applicability.

– Good understanding of General Ledger accounting on Tally and ERP

– Coordinating with the statutory auditors and other internal/ CAG auditors for

the purpose of audit.

– Preparation of Related party repo and Bank Reconciliations.

– Manage petty cash transactions.

– Experience in resource raising, treasury management

– NBFC work experience will be an added advantage

– Result oriented, strategic thinker and planner.

Procedure to apply:

Candidates need to send all their applications to the given address below:

Ms. Poonam Garg

General Manager

IFCI Venture Capital Funds Limited

IFCI Tower, 61 Nehru Place

New Delhi – 110019

note: Incomplete applications will be rejected.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More