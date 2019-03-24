IFCI Delhi recruitment 2019: IFCI Venture Capital Funds Ltd. released applications for Assistant Manager and Manager posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply to the post on or before 31 March 2019.
Important Date:
– March 31, 2019: Last Date of submitting the application
Vacancy Details:
1. Assistant Manager (Legal)-01 Post
2. Manager (Legal)-01 Post
3. Assistant Manager (Accounts)-01 Post
Educational Qualification and Experience:
Assistant Manager (Legal)-experience of minimum one year.
– Drafting, scrutinizing and vetting of legal documents.
– Co-ordination with external advocates and statutory authorities.
– Prepare legal reports and case status on a monthly basis for the management.
– Good understanding and knowledge of Banking/SRFA&ESI/Companies Act
and other laws.
– Good communication and drafting skills.
– Ensure statutory and legal compliance pertaining to the organization.
2. Manager (Legal)-LLB
– Post qualification work experience of a minimum of four years.
– Drafting, vetting, and finalization of notices reply to notices, legal
documents, interalia, affidavits, MOU’s, Deed of Guarantee, Security
Documents, execution of loan documents/Agreements.
– Recovery from stressed and NPA cases through courts including Civil
Court/ DRT/ HC/ SARFAESI Act etc/NI Act/Other Legal Routes etc.
– Should have handled cases before Debt Recovery Tribunal, High Court,
District Court and other statutory authorities. Candidates should have strong
knowledge and experience about legal matters pertaining to Banks/ FIs.
– Providing legal opinion to the other department and management on the matters
pertaining to the organization.
– Co-ordination with external advocates and statutory authorities.
– Knowledge of statutory legal compliances and reports, etc.
– Preferably knowledge of Private equity/ venture capital funds etc.
3. Assistant Manager (Accounts)
– A minimum post qualification work experience of at least 1 year
– Knowledge of direct, indirect tax, regulatory policies and guidelines for
the financial sector and other statutory compliances like TDS, GST, IT filings./
RBI returns.
– Knowledge of IND-AS provisions and applicability.
– Good understanding of General Ledger accounting on Tally and ERP
– Coordinating with the statutory auditors and other internal/ CAG auditors for
the purpose of audit.
– Preparation of Related party repo and Bank Reconciliations.
– Manage petty cash transactions.
– Experience in resource raising, treasury management
– NBFC work experience will be an added advantage
– Result oriented, strategic thinker and planner.
Procedure to apply:
Candidates need to send all their applications to the given address below:
Ms. Poonam Garg
General Manager
IFCI Venture Capital Funds Limited
IFCI Tower, 61 Nehru Place
New Delhi – 110019
note: Incomplete applications will be rejected.
