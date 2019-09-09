IFCI, New Delhi Recruitment 2019: Applications have been invited for the post of Assistant General Manager and Company Secretary by the IFCI, New Delhi on the official website. Interested candidates can apply through a prescribed format on the official website on or before September 16, 2019.

Educational Qualification:

AGM (Chief Finance Officer): Chartered Accountant (CA)/IND-AS course. Candidates having CAIIB degree will be under more advantage. 10 years of experience in Treasury, Resources, Accounting, Taxation, Financial and Risk Management and other related fields in national/state level organizations in the financial sector is necessary.

Manager (Company Secretary): Company Secretary (CS) degree. he /she must be a registered member of ICSI. 4 years of experience in handling secretarial and compliance matters in NBFCs/ Banks/Financial sector.

Steps to apply for IFCI 2019

Candidates who are eligible can apply for the post through the prescribed onlo9ne format from their official website www.ifciventure.com, before September 16, 2019. Interested candidates are requested to go through the official website before filling the online application.

Before applying the candidates are requested to ensure that they fulfil the eligibility criteria for the post as on the date of the eligibility.

Candidates are required to upload all required documents. Failing of which will result in the cancellation of the candidature. It will not be considered for short listing/ interview.

Short listing and interview will be provisional without verification of documents.

Candidature will be subject to all the verification of all details/ documents with the original when a candidate reports for interview.

Relevant experience certificate from the employer must contain specifically. The candidate had experience in related to the field as required.

Vacancies of Persons with Disability (PwD) will be filled-up against the respective categories.

Educational qualification will be prescribed for the post are the minimum.

Candidates should possess the qualification and relevant full-time experience as on the specified date.

