IFFCO Admit Card 2019: Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Ltd (IFFCO) has announced the postponement of Preliminary online Test for the post of the Agriculture Graduate Trainee or AGT exam date on the official website – www.iffco.in. According to reports, the Preliminary online examination for the post of the Agriculture Graduate Trainee was scheduled to be conducted on September 22, 2019, i.e. today, however, the examination has now been postponed. The authority will announce the new examination date through the official website.

All those who are going to appear ion the examination are advised to keep an eye on the official website of the authority for more updates. The notification on the official website read, “Due to technical reasons, the Preliminary online Test for AGT scheduled on 22nd September 2019 has been postponed to a later date which will be notified soon”. Meanwhile, the candidates must note that the Online Test will be of multiple-choice questions.

IFFCO AGT Admit Card 2019: How to Download?

Candidates must log in to the official website IFFCO – www.iffco.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “IFFCO AGT Admit Card 2019”

Candidates will be taken to a new window

Here. enter the necessary credentials

On submitting the details, the admit card will be displayed on the computer screen

Download and take a print out of the same for future reference

IFFCO AGT Recruitment 2019 Test is conducted to fill up the existing vacant positions in Field Offices of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Kerala.

