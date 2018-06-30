IFFCO Recruitment 2018: Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited has called in applications for the post of Financial Management Trainee (FMT) and Sr. Accounts Officer through an official notification released on its official website at www.iffco.in. Candidates who wish to apply for the same should visit the website and check the eligibility criteria before the last date.

IFFCO Recruitment 2018: The Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited has invited applications for the post of Financial Management Trainee (FMT) and Sr. Accounts Officer. Candidates willing to apply for the posts can check the official website of IFFCO and check if they are eligible to apply for the vacant posts. Candidates should be chartered accountants and have Graduation in Commerce with minimum 60% marks from a recognised university.

Moreover, the training period for the posts will be for one year and it will be transferable at various Plants and Marketing offices located across the country including JVs & Subsidiaries of IFFCO. The candidates should note that they must not be more than 30 years of age as on August 1, 2018. However, candidates belonging to SC/ST will get a leverage of 5 years and OBC will get 3 years relaxation for applying to the posts respectively.

The application process is now available and candidates are advised to apply before the last date July 15, 2018. No applications will be accepted after the last date. Applications will be accepted only online and no speed post or submission by hand will be entertained by the organisation.

To apply for the posts directly, Click here: http://125.19.12.220/recruitfmt2018.nsf/Application?OpenForm

