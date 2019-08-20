IFFCO recruitment 2019: IFFCO has opened various vacancies across differenet states for Agricultural graduates. Interested candidates are required to visit the official website for further details.

IFFCO recruitment 2019: The Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) has opened applications for graduates across offices located in various states such as Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Jharkhad, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat. Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Interested candidates are required to apply by or before September 5, 2019. It should be noted that the job vacancy is only for Agriculture Graduate Trainees (AGT).

IFFCO Job notification 2019:

Last date to apply: September 5, 2019

Application starting date: Already begun

IFFCO Job notification 2019: Vacancy details

Only those graduated in Agriculture will be eligible for the job.

IFFCO Job notification 2019: Educational Qualifications (Eligibility Criteria)

Interested candidates should have 4-year B.Sc. degree in Agriculture (full-time/ regular) from a recognized university. It should be noted that those sitting for final semester exam are also eligible to apply for the job.

For General and OBC candidates, the minimum percentile is 60% while for SC/ST candidates the percentage criteria is 55%

Candidates scoring a CGPA in B.Sc. (agriculture) degree will be required to convert it into percentile when they apply for the job

For the candidates having two years full time regular degree in M.Sc. (agriculture), can also apply for the available vacancies. Though they should fulfill the eligibility criteria

IFFCO Job notification 2019: Age limit

Age limit as on September 1, 2019 will be 30 years. Though there is relaxation in age for several categories. (Refer to https://www.iffcoagt.in/ for more details on age criteria).

IFFCO Job notification 2019: Stipend and training perio



The shortlisted candidates will have to undergo a training period of one year during which they will also get a stipend of Rs 33,000.

