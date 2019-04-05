IGCAR recruitment 2019: Applications have been invited for the Trade Apprentice posts under Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research, Department of Atomic Energy, Kalpakkam, Tamil Nadu. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website-igcar.gov.in, from April 10 till April 24, 2019.

IGCAR Recruitment 2019: Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research, Department of Atomic Energy, Kalpakkam, Tamil Nadu has invited applications to recruit 130 Trade Apprentices. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online to the said post through IGCAR’s official website-igcar.gov.in, from April 10 till April 24, 2019. The selection procedure would be done on the basis of interview.

Important Date:

• April 10, 2019: Submission of application form begins

• April 24, 2019: Last Date of submission of application form

Vacancy details:

Total Posts – 130

Positions/ posts lying vacant:

• Electrician – 25 Posts

• Electronic Mechanic – 10 Posts

• Welder (Gas & Electric) – 7 Posts

• Instrument Mechanic – 12 Posts

• Draughtsman (Mechanical) – 2 Posts

• Draughtsman (Civil) – 2 Posts

• Carpenter – 4 Posts

• Mechanic Refrigeration & Air Conditioning – 8 Posts

• Mechanical Machine Tool Maintenance – 2 Posts

• Plumber – 2 Posts

• Fitter – 30 Posts

• Turner – 5 Posts

• Machinist – 5 Posts

• Mason / Civil Mistry – 2 Posts

• Book Binder – 1 Post

• PASAA (Programming and System Administration Assistant) – 7 Posts

Age Limit:

Candidate should be between 16-22 years of age (Relaxation of 05 years for SC/ST candidates, 03 years for OBC candidates and 10 years for (PWD, OBC – 13 years, PWD, SC/ ST – 15 years)

Educational qualification:

• Plumber, Mason/ Civil Mistry, Book Binder, Carpenter, Welder (Gas Electric) – Candidate should be have passed 8th standard and must have an ITI certificate of not less than 1-year.

• Fitter, Turner, Machinist, Electrician, Electronic Mechanic, Instrument Mechanic, Draughtsman (Mechanical), Draughtsman (Civil), Mechanic Refrigeration Air Conditioning, Mechanical Machine Tool Maintenance – Candidate should be have passed 10th standard and ITI certificate of not less than 2-years.

• PASAA (Programming and System Administration Assistant) – candidates should be have passed 10th standard and must have a National Trade Certificate issued by the National Council for Vocational Training in, Computer Operator and Programming Assistant.

How to Apply:

Candidates must register themselves in the apprenticeship portal at apprenticeship.gov.in and enter the apprenticeship registration number in the online application form and they need to bring confirmation email, at the time of appearing for the interview.

Selection Procedure:

Selection would be done on the basis of interview, candidates need to bring the necessary documents that are mentioned below:

• Birth Certificate

• Community Certificate

• Educational Certificates

• ITI Marksheet and NCVT/SCVT Certificate

• AAdhaar card

• Parents name proof

• A confirmation copy of the Apprenticeship registration

• Experience certificate (if any)

About Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research:

Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research is the second largest establishment of the Department of Atomic Energy next to Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, was set up at Kalpakkam, Chennai the main objective of conducting broad-based multidisciplinary programme of scientific research and advanced Engineering, directed towards the development of sodium cooled Fast Breeder Reactor [FBR] technology, in India. IGCAR has extended its expertise and facilities to other vital sectors as Defence, Space and other industries of India to develop techniques for reliable solutions to specialized problems.

