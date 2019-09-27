IGIMS Patna Recruitment 2019: Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, Patna has issued the notification for the recruitment of Research Scientist, Lab Technician, and other posts. Candidates should walk-in-interview October 12.

Interested candidates with prescribed qualification should walk-in-interview October 12 at 11:00 am in the director chamber.

Candidates are advised to take xerox and original qualification certificates with them to appear the interview. They must have a recent passport size photo and experience certificates. Candidates need to go to the director Chamber, IGIMS Sheikhpura, Patna-800014 (Bihar) for the interview round.

If candidates are outside the state and willing to walk-in-interview, they are informed that no charges or any accommodation will be given to them. Means they have to pay all charges by themselves. Moreover, the organization has not mentioned any accommodation after the selection. Candidates have to pay all the living charges and accommodation charges if they got selected for the post.

IGIMS Patna Recruitment 2019: Posts details

Data Entry Operator/Lab Assistant: 01 Post

Lab Technician: 02 Posts

Research Scientist I: 01 Post

Research Scientist II: 01 Post

IGIMS Patna Recruitment 2019: Qualification

Data Entry Operator/Lab Assistant: Candidates must have 12th Passed in science stream with mathematics as a subject from any recognized board OR DOEACC ‘A’ level and 02 years experience in EDP work in Govt. Autonomous Bodies/PSU or any recognized institutions.

Lab Technician: For this post, candidates should have 12th Passed in Science Stream/Subject and 02 years diploma(DMLT/PMW/Radiology/Radiography) or 12th Passed in Science Stream with DMLT and 01 years of experience.

Research Scientist I: Interested candidates for this post must have MBBS Degree from any institute recognized by Medical Council of India (MCI) or B.E./B.Tech. in Biotechnology OR Post Graduate degree in Life Science or related subjects.

Research Scientist II: Candidates who want to apply for this post they should have MD/MS/DNB with 05 years experience in Research and Development/Teaching or postgraduate Diploma in Medical subjects with 06 years R&D/Teaching experience OR from any institute recognized by Medical Council of India (MCI) with 08 years R&D/Teaching experience.

IGIMS Patna Recruitment 2019: Salary details

Data Entry Operator/Lab Assistant: Rs 16,179 per month

Rs 16,179 per month Lab Technician: Rs 18,360 per month

Rs 18,360 per month Research Scientist I: Rs 46,469 per month

Rs 46,469 per month Research Scientist II: Rs 58,900 per month

Official website

