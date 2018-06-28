IGNOU Admission 2018: The Indira Gandhi National Open University has opened admissions for the MA degree programme in Master of Arts in Development Studies on its official website. Students interested to take up the course can now complete the process of application online by logging in to ignou.ac.in.

Students who are interested to apply for the course can log on to the website and fill up the online application form before the last date. MADVS or Master of Arts in Development Studies programme is meant for development professionals across the sectors and for fresh graduates. The programme aims to impart knowledge on various aspects of development studies.

The course is aimed to train human resources in the professional areas of development studies and develop skills in formulation, monitoring, and evaluation of development projects and programmes. Students who have successfully completed their graduation in any discipline can apply for the course.

To go to the official website directly, click here: http://www.ignou.ac.in/

