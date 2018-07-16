IGNOU admission 2018: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Monday extended the last date for submission of online and offline application form for admission to Masters, Bachelor and Diplomas programmes up to July 31, 2018.

The first time applicants are advised to carefully go through the home page and click on the available programme tab on it read the details of the programmes they are interested to apply for. They can also note down other details from the home page including eligibility criteria, fee details, duration, etc. For any other queries, the candidates have been advised to send an email to registrarsrd@ignou.ac.in and can gather information about IGNOU admissions and programmes.

The Master’s degree programmes offered by IGNOU includes MA (Philosophy); MA (Gandhi & Peace Studies); MA (Development Studies); MA (Anthropology); MA (Gender & Development Studies); Master of Social Work (MSW); Master of Social Work(Counseling); MA (Distance Education); MA (Economics); MA (English); MA (Hindi); MA (History); MA (Political Science); MA (Psychology); MA (Public Administration); MA (Rural Development); MA (Sociology); Master of Tourism and Travel Management(MTTM); Master of Commerce (MCom); Master of Computer Applications (MCA); Master of Library and Information Science (MLIS); MSc (Dietetics and Food Services Management); MA (Translation Studies); MSc (Counselling and Family Therapy); MA (Adult Education); MA (Women’s and Gender Studies).

The Bachelor’s degree programmes include Bachelor of Science (BSc); Bachelor of Arts (BA); BA (Tourism Studies); Bachelor of Commerce (BCom); Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA); Bachelor of Library & Information Science (BLIS); and Bachelor of Social Work (BSW).

