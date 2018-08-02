IGNOU Admission 2018: The online application process for July 2018 session admissions into various IGNOU courses has been extended by the university. Students who wish to apply for the same should note that the last date has been revised. Read further to know the last date.

IGNOU Admission 2018: Last date for admissions to July session programmes has been extended

IGNOU Admission 2018: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has reportedly extended the last date for admission to various courses for the students for the July session on its official website. The development has been notified through an official notification which had been published by the varsity on its official website ignou.ac.in.

Interested students can log on to the website and check the full notification online. Also, according to reports, the online application process for admission into the Masters, Bachelor, Diploma and Certificate programmes will be open until August 16, 2018 midnight.

ALSO READ: NEET UG Counselling 2018: MCC to declare MBBS, BDS second round result @mcc.nic.in

To apply for the IGNOU Admission 2018 online, students can follow the steps given below:

Log in to the official website of IGNOU, ignou.ac.in/online Click on the link related to the course and program you desire to enroll Fill up the application form with all the necessary details Before submitting the form, read the filled in details thoroughly Now submit your online application form Download the application form and take a print out

Admission process has been extended for the following courses:

Masters Course

Philosophy, Gandhi and Peace Studies, Development Studies, Anthropology, Gender and Development Studies and Psychology, Master of Social Work (MSW), Master of Computer Appliance (MCA), Master of Library and Information Science (MLIS), Master of Social Work (Counseling), Master of Tourism and Travel Management (MTTM), Master of Commerce (M.Com), M.Sc (Dietetics and Food Services Management), MA (Translation Studies), M.Sc (Counseling and Family Therapy)

Bachelor Course

Bachelor of Library and Information Science (BLIS), BA (Tourism Studies), Bachelor of Computer Application (BCA) and Bachelor of Social Work (BSW)

ALSO READ: UPSSSC Recruitment 2018: Apply for 2059 Agriculture Service Technical Asst Class 3 posts @ upsssc.gov.in

ALSO READ: SSC CGL Tier I exam 2018 postponed, fresh dates expected to be announced soon

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More