IGNOU Admission 2018 July Session: The last date for submission of application forms both online and offline have been extended till August 31, 2018. Candidates who are yet to submit their filled up application forms can submit offline or log in to the official website www.ignou.ac.in.

IGNOU Admission 2018 July Session: Indira Gandhi National Open University or IGNOU has extended the last date of application submission for admission to various postgraduate, undergraduate and diploma courses for the July 2018 session. According to reports, the notification on the official website of IGNOU reads that the last date of online and offline application submission for fresh admissions into Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) courses of all Masters/ Bachelor/ Diplomas programmes has been extended till August 31, 2018.

Also, reports say that for the third time this year, the varsity has postponed the closure of application process both online and offline. Candidates who have not yet submitted their application form can now fill up their admission forms and submit till August 31.

Steps to submit the application form online:

Log in to the official website of IGNOU, www.ignou.ac.in Under the ‘Alert’ section click on ‘Online Admission Open for July 2018 Session – Last date extended to 31st August, 2018’ Now if you have already registered, then log in with your user id if not register yourself at first Áfter registration and logging into the applicant page Fill up the application form with all the valid details and check the information thoroughly Now submit the filled up application form

To go to the official website of IGNOU, click on this link: http://www.ignou.ac.in/

