The admission process for admission into the management programmes at the Indira Gandhi National Open University is all set to begin after the OPENMAT XLIII 2018, which is set to be held in June this year. Students are advised to go through the notification before applying for the various courses.

Admissions into the MBA for the academic year 2018-19 is all set to commence on the IGNOU website soon. According to latest reports, the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is going to conduct the OPENMAT XLIII 2018 this year for the management programmes. The entrance examination for admission to the courses will be held in June 2018. The admit cards for the examination has also been released for the June term while for the Delhi NCR, it is tentative that the admit cards will be released next week. Moreover, the students can also apply for the Post Graduation Diploma courses of IGNOU for some particular courses without appearing in the OPENMAT examination.

The MBA entrance examination will be held on June 24, 2018. Other than MBA, the students can also opt for diploma programmes such as Post Graduate Diploma in Human Resource Management/ Financial Management, Operation Management, Marketing Management and Financial Markets Practice. Meanwhile, the admission process for the programmes has begun and students willing to take admission should apply for the desired course through the official website of the university. The students have to check the notification online carefully before filling up the application form. Moreover, the students can only apply for the diploma and postgraduate diploma courses for admission.

Moreover, the official notification read, “All the above programmes have multi-media design and technology aided delivery systems. These are offered through countrywide network of study centres. The University will be admitting students for the above Degree/Diplomas in Management starting from July 2018 through an Entrance Test ‘OPENMAT-XLIII’ to be held on Sunday, the 24th June 2018 for MBA & PG Specialisation Diplomas,’ as per reports in a leading daily. Students are advised to check their eligibility criteria before applying into any course. The list of examination centres has been announced by the university on its official website http://www.ignou.ac.in/.

