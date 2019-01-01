IGNOU Admission 2019: The last date to fill the application form for certificate, diploma and degree programmes in Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has been extended till January 15, in a big relief for students seeking admissions in January 2019 session.

IGNOU Admission 2019: The last date to fill the application form for certificate, diploma and degree programmes in Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has been extended till January 15, in a big relief for students seeking admissions in January 2019 session. The candidates can apply at the official website that is ignouac.in. The university offers admission through Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode. The university, popularly known as people’s university, conducts various entrance exams for offering admission like IGNOU OPNMAT for a management course.

Students can also get admissions to BEd, BSC nursing courses through entrance exam. Candidates are advised to go through all details available on the university website before applying for admission. The university runs two admission sessions – in January and July.

Know how to apply for IGNOU admission 2019:

Go to the official website of IGNOU – ignou.ac.in On the homepage, click on apply now Enter all required details including programme, centre Make the payment through debit/card card Download the form and take a print out for future reference

About University:

The university has over 3 million students in India and other countries through 21 Schools of Studies and a network of 67 regional centres, around 2,667 learner support centres and 29 overseas partner institutions. It offers over 200 certificates, diploma, degree and PhD programmes.

