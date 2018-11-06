IGNOU Admission 2019: The Indira Gandhi National Open University has opened the online application process for admissions to the January session next year. Candidates who wish to apply for the same can log into the official website of IGNOU and submit their applications before the last date.

IGNOU Admission 2019: The Indira Gandhi National Open University has started the online application process January Session next year through its official website. Candidates who want to apply for the Master, Bachelor, Diploma, and Certificate fresh programmes can check the notification on the official website IGNOU and start applying for the same before the closure of the application process. According to reports, the last date for submission of application through the official website of the varsity has been scheduled for December 31, 2018.

Candidates must note that they are required to go through the details of the application process before filling up the online application form. Candidates must also make sure that they need to keep the documents handy before beginning the application process online. Moreover, students will have to pay Rs. 400 along with the application form.

The following scanned copies of documents are required to be submitted with the application form:

Photograph (less than 100 KB)

Signature (less than 100 KB)

Copy of Age Proof

Copy of relevant Educational Qualification (less than 100 KB)

Copy of Experience Certificate (if any) (less than 100 KB)

Copy of Category Certificate, if SC/ST/OBC (less than 100 KB)

Copy of BPL Certificate, if Below Poverty Line(less than 100 KB)

How to apply for IGNOU Admissions January Session 2019?

Log in to the official website of Indira Gandhi National Open University – ignou.ac.in

Search for the link that reads, “Online Admission for January 2019 session” and click on it

Candidates will be taken to a different page

Now, candidates need to register themselves

After registering, candidates need to click on login to go to the user portal

Enter the details such as ID, password and security code to login

Now, click on the Apply Online option

Fill in all the details in the application form

Make the application fee payment and take a print out of the receipt

Take a print out of the application form for future reference if necessary

To log into the official website of IGNOU directly and apply online directly, click on this link: http://www.ignou.ac.in/

