IGNOU admission 2020: The Indira Gandhi National Open University, IGNOU extended the application deadline for the July session admission till November 15. Candidates can now apply at ignou.ac.in.

IGNOU admission 2020: The Indira Gandhi National Open University, IGNOU extended the application deadline for the July session admission till November 15. Earlier, the last date to submit the form was on October 31. Candidates can now apply at ignou.ac.in as the date has been extended due to COVID-19 induced lockdown.

According to the official notification, the extended last date shall not apply to certificate and semester-based programmes, namely MP, MPB, PGDMM, PGDFM, PGDHRM, PGDOM, PGDFMP, DBPOFA, PGDIS, MCA, BCA, and all programmes of six months duration or less.

IGNOU July admissions 2020: Follow the steps below to apply

Visit the official website, ignou.ac.in or click here You will be directed to a homepage. Click on admissions link Candidates have to register using their credentials Fill the form with all necessary details Complete fee payment without which it won’t be accepted You are advised to print the form for future references

Also Read: IBPS SO 2020-21: Recruitment Notification to be released on 1 November @ibps.in, know eligibility, dates and more

Also Read: Students safety top-priority: Schools to be opened from 2 Nov in Andhra Pradesh

Students are requested to visit the website regularly for future updates regarding their admission. Eligible candidates will be reached out by IGNOU.