The deadline of the IGNOU admission has been extended. Candidates can now fill the application form till September 30.

The last date of the IGNOU admission 2019, July session has been extended except BCA, MCA, and MTTM (Master of Tourism and Travel Management). Candidates can now submit their applications form till September 30. Candidates will have to submit the application form for admission on the official website ignou.ac.in.

IGNOU conducts admission session two times in a year- in January and July. The application form for IGNOU 2019 July session can be submitted by the candidates until the last date. Candidates submitting the application form for the first time need to create a User ID, fulfil the payment process through debit card/net banking/ credit card and will have to fill the online IGNOU 2019 admission form.

After the application process, the University will go through all the documents and applications and release identity cards for those who will be considered eligible for admission. The identity cards will be uploaded in the candidate’s profile, the profile created by the candidate at the time of submitting the application form.

How to apply IGNOU July admission 2019:

Step 1: Candidates will have to visit the official website of IGNOU, ignou.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates will have to click on the entrance exam link.

Step 3: A PDF file will be displayed on the screen of the candidates.

Step 4: Candidates need to click on the online registration form

Step 5: After that, click on register yourself

Step 6: Candidates will have to click on Declaration and then I agree and proceed.

Step 7: Candidates will have to fill the form

Step 8: Candidates need to complete the payment process

