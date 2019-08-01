IGNOU Admission 2019: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) had extended its last date for the submission of the application form. The date has been extended till August 14, 2019. The extension has been done for the admission to various courses like Master Degree Programmes, Bachelor Degree Programmes, Pg Diploma, and Diploma Programmes, Certificate Programs, Appreciation/Awareness Level Programmes.

All those candidates those who wish to appear in the exam should complete the application procedure at the earliest. Candidates are advised to apply online by visiting the official website of IGNOU. Also, they can submit the online applications on onlineadmission.ignou.ac.in.

More than 150 programs offered by the university. Various courses offered at the university include various programs like Master, Bachelor, Diploma, Certificate, and Awareness.

Steps to apply for IGNOU Admission 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university, ignou.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, click on the link which says, apply now.

Step 3: After that the first step you need to do is registration. Enter your email ID and password

Step 4: Login credentials will be received to the candidates through email or SMS.

Step 5: Login using those details and fill in the required details.

Step 6: Upload the required documents.

Step 7: Pay the fee amount and save the confirmation page for further reference.

During filling the application form candidates will have to upload various documents which include a passport size photograph signature, caste certificate, BPL Certificate, work experience certificate, educational documents and age proof.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App